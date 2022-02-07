Texas A&M University Press, Prairie View A&M Celebrate Black History Month With Book Series

Texas A&M University Press
Texas A&M University Press (TAMU Press) and Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) are observing Black History Month by highlighting books about the distinct experiences, histories and achievements of African Americans which have helped shape Texas and American history and culture.
See a complete list of related titles from TAMU Press and the Texas Book Consortium. Topics include the African-American military experience, civil rights in Reconstruction-era Texas, the contributions of Black women in Texas history and more.
Additionally, TAMU Press and PVAMU have joined to recognize Black History Month, first highlighting Da Mayor of Fifth Ward: Stories from the Big Thicket and Houston by civil rights activist Robert “Bob” E. Lee and Michael Berryhill. Published by Texas A&M University Press, the book is a collection of Lee’s stories that share the experience of Black history in both urban and rural settings by invoking the simple details and events of everyday life.
Ronald E. Goodwin, associate professor and history program coordinator at PVAMU, is the series editor and said he hopes the series increases the public’s understanding of the social, cultural and historical issues framing the contributions of the African American community to Texas, the South and the nation.
“This partnership will increase societal understanding of the contributions and challenges facing the Black community,” Goodwin said. “Prayerfully, this increased understanding will break down walls and move this society forward where diversity is embraced and valued, and not just a catchy slogan.”
Jay Dew, the Edward R. Campbell ’39 press director at TAMU Press, said, “We at Texas A&M University Press are pleased to embark on this new book series partnership with Prairie View A&M University and look forward to publishing many important and engaging new books as we move forward together.”
Goodwin said the collaborative effort supports manuscripts which topics broadly include history and politics, literature, technology, social and natural sciences, and the arts.
“Even though the focus is on Texas’ Black community, we would like to series to be inclusive of the experiences of Blacks throughout the South, the broader U.S., and the diaspora,” he said.
