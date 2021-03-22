Texas A&M Bush School To Host 19th Annual Program On Volunteerism

The Center for Nonprofits and Philanthropy at Texas A&M University’s Bush School of Government and Public Service will host “The Role Nonprofits and Philanthropy Have in Fostering Equity for All.”

The 19th Annual Bank of America Program on Volunteerism will be held virtually on March 30 at 4:30 p.m. The event is open to the public. Register online at the Bush School website.

Event panelists will include Ruth Simmons, president of Prairie View A&M University; Rick Jaramillo, Houston Market Executive at Bank of America; and Margaret Spellings, president and CEO of Texas 2036 and former U.S. Secretary of Education. They will discuss the importance of equity and how organizations can work toward providing opportunities for all. Robbie Waters Robichau, assistant professor at the Bush School, will moderate the panel, which will be followed by a brief question and answer period.

Bank of America endowed the Program on Volunteerism in an effort to educate individuals and corporations on the importance of volunteer activities in today’s society.

“It is vital for corporate America to be at the forefront of volunteerism,” said Jaramillo. “By sharing human and material resources, major corporations and small businesses alike are able to tackle some of the most challenging issues in our local communities to drive meaningful and lasting change.”

The nonprofit sector, through voluntary action, has a long history of providing opportunity for the disenfranchised, and the Center for Nonprofits and Philanthropy recognizes the sector’s important role as a mediating space where individuals work collectively to provide opportunities for all people in society. The sector’s continued growth creates more potential for nonprofits and philanthropy to influence civil society and meet the social challenges we currently face.

For more information about the event, contact Denise Parker with the Center for Nonprofits and Philanthropy.

The Center for Nonprofits and Philanthropy

Founded in 2017, the mission of the Bush School’s Center for Nonprofits and Philanthropy is to support a vibrant nonprofit and philanthropic sector in Texas and beyond, through high-quality research, professional outreach, and engaged learning. The Center’s highly qualified and diverse faculty are scholars and practitioners associated with several academic and research associations, and they have expertise in strategic nonprofit management, governance and diversity, nonprofit leadership, resource development, and nonprofit finance. The Center offers capacity-building initiatives and continuing education opportunities for nonprofit professionals that complement the graduate Certificate and Master’s in Nonprofit Management at the Bush School. The CNP is also the administrative headquarters for the Nonprofit Academic Center Council.